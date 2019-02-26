1. Erin Emery (Teaneck) vs. winner of 5. Maria Taseva (Elmwood Park) vs. 4. Jordyn Katz (Jackson Memorial); 3. Sanda Guerrero (West Orange) vs. 6. Kerly Borbor (New Brunswick), winner vs. 2. Mia Lazaurs (Raritan).

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments