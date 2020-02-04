Southern Regional’s J.T. Cornelius and Buena’s Tony Thompson each went 4-0 during the week. Cornelius had three pins and Thompson had two pins, a technical fall and a major decision. Lacey Township’s Gerard O’Connor debuts in the rankings at the No. 3 spot.

1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (23-1)

2. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (25-2)

3. Gerard O’Connor, Lacey Township (18-4)

