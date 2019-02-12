Holy Spirit’s K.J. Sherman had a 21-second pin in his team’s South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal on Feb. 6 but lost a 7-5 decision to Camden Catholic’s Anthony Croce in the sectional final on Friday. Croce finished one win short of placing in at states last season at 138. Southern Regional’s Robert Woodcock was a perfect 5-0 in five playoff matches as the Rams won the State Group V title.

1. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (27-5)

2. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (26-4)

3. Andrew Mays, Hammonton (29-6)

