Southern Regional’s Conor Collins dropped a 4-3 decision to Brick Memorial’s Anthony Santaniello on Thursday in a match between two of the top freshmen in the state. Pinelands Regional freshman standout Mason Livio went 3-0 Saturday and has won 10 straight matches.
1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (13-2)
2. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (12-1)
3. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep (11-5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.