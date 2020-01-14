Southern Regional’s Conor Collins dropped a 4-3 decision to Brick Memorial’s Anthony Santaniello on Thursday in a match between two of the top freshmen in the state. Pinelands Regional freshman standout Mason Livio went 3-0 Saturday and has won 10 straight matches.

1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (13-2)

2. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (12-1)

3. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep (11-5)

