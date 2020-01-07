Southern Regional state qualifier Robert Woodcock committed to Air Force Academy prior to the season and is off to a 12-0 start with titles at Robin Leff and Hunterdon Central. Pinelands Regional’s Gavin Stewart won the Gateway Gator tournament and the Prep’s Alex Marshall finished second at the Mustang Classic.
1. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (12-0)
2. Gavin Stewart, Pinelands Regional (8-2)
3. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (9-3)
