Southern’s J.T. Cornelius has been the top-ranked heavyweight in the area all season long but officially made the drop down to 220 Saturday in a 2-0 decision against Phillipsburg’s Gage Horvath. Cornelius has shown the ability to win big this season, with nine pins and three majors, but he has also excelled in close matches with six wins coming via decisions of three points or fewer. Buena’s Tony Thompson has earned bonus points in all 21 of his wins this season. Hammonton’s Lloyd Kawei went 4-0 with four pins during the week.

1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (20-1)

2. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (21-2)

3. Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton (20-3)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments