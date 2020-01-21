The Prep’s Brock Zurawski went 3-1 with three major decisions at the Virginia Duals. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel is 7-0 with five pins and two forfeits since Jan. 1. Southern’s Matt Brielmeier won five matches on his way to a fifth-place finish at the War on the Shore tournament over the weekend. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel is 14-0 since Jan. 1 with bonus points in all 14 wins.

1. Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine Prep (15-4)

2. Matt Brielmeier, Southern Regional (15-4)

3. Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest (19-1)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments