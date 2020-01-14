Southern Regional’s Robert Woodcock had his 13-match winning streak to start the season snapped Thursday in a 6-4 loss to fellow returning state qualifier Joe Colon of Brick Memorial. Colon went to St. Augustine Prep last season. St. Augustine Prep’s Alex Marshall jumps from third to second. Marshall went 3-1 with a pin, a technical fall and a major decision in the Virginia Duals. Middle Township’s Karl Giulian breaks into the rankings at No. 3 after finishing second in the Buc Classic on Saturday.
1. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (13-1)
2. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (13-4)
3. Karl Giulian, Middle Township (6-2)
