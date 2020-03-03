1. Eddie Ventresca (Pope John, 35-3) vs. 32. Nick Cannoica (Hunterdon Central, 25-13 ; 17. Jacob Baeza (Kearny, 18-3) vs. 16. Neiko Malone (Howell, 34-6); 24. Paul Labonne (Woodstown, 20-12) vs. 9. Logan Mazzeo (Emerson-Park Ridge, 36-3); 25. Chris Dalmau (Rahway, 32-5) vs. 8. Luke Hoele (Westfield, 34-1); 21. Kamrin O'Neil (Matawan, 31-3) vs. 12. Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney, 27-6); 28. Joe McCullough (Toms River East, 27-14 vs. 5. Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter's Prep, 34-4); 20. Evan Brown (Cherokee, 29-11 vs. 13. Devon Liebl (High Point, 37-5); 29. Malachi Shepard (West Morris, 25-17) vs. 4. McKenzie Bell (Kingsway, 31-5).
3. Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic, 11-2 vs. 30. Matt Brielmeier (Southern, 28-9); 19. Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge, 38-1) vs. 14. Michael Richardson (Brick Memorial, 29-3 ; 22. Taylor Robinson (Williamstown, 27-8) vs. 11. Thomas O'Keefe (Middletown North, 39-6); 27. Joe Fongaro (Boonton, 35-3) vs. 6. Alex Almeyda (St. Joseph (Montvale), 23-9; 23. Dean Palmer (Verona, 33-10) vs. 10. Andre Ruiz (Bogota, 35-5); 26. Drake Torrington (Robbinsville, 34-4) vs. 7. Nico Messina (Freehold, 36-2); 18. Julian George (CBA, 32-6) vs. 15. Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 35-6); 31. Tim Greff (Pequannock, 27-7) vs. 2. Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton, 26-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.