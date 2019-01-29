St. Augustine Prep’s Danial Martini was ranked No. 1 here all season but injured his shoulder last week and is likely out for the season. Second-ranked Romeo Rodriguez of Middle Township won an 8-3 decisionm against No. 3 Cael Aretz of Buena Regional on Jan. 23. Rodriguez has earned bonus points in 19 of his 23 wins this season. A returning state qualifier, Aretz went 3-0 on Saturday with a pin and a major decision on Saturday and returns to the rankings in the No. 3 spot this week.
1. Sebastian Delligatti, Southern Regional (12-7)
2. Romeo Rodriguez, Middle Township (23-1)
3. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (14-6)