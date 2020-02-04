Absegami freshman standout Sean Cowan has won 13 of his last 14 matches. Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey has won 22 matches in a row.

1. Brady Carter, Lacey Township (3-0)

2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (22-3)

3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (25-2)

