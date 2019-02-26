1. Shane Reitsma (Howell) vs. 32. Jesse Bishop (Mainland); 17. Joseph Colon (St. Augustine) vs. 16. Jack Farinaro (St. Joseph (Montvale); 24. Nick Brigante (Newton) vs. Michael Conrad (Montville); 25. Anthony Giampietro (Northern Burlington) vs. 8. James Cruz (St. Peter's Prep); 21. Nicholas Weikel (Monroe) vs. 12. Vincent Mattaliano (Watchung Hills); 28. Michael Winchcok (Bridgewater-Raritan) vs. 5. George Burdick (Raritan); 20. Shawne Rumsby (Delaware Valley) vs. 13. Jaden Roberts (Buena); 29. Jesse Presburger (Mahwah) vs. 4. A.J. Lonski (Delbarton); 3. Garrett Bilgrav (Robbinsville) vs. 30. Blake McGowan (Columbia); 19. Nick Riggio (Vernon) vs. 14. Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic); 22. Bradley Mika (Wood-Ridge) vs. 11. John Stout (Southern); 27. Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney) vs. 6. Anthony Sciuto (Northern Highlands); 26. Ethan Craft (Rancocas Valley) vs. 7. Reid Colella (Wayne Valley); 23. Gabriel Rodrigues (Piscataway) vs. 10. Mason Godfrey (Jefferson); 18. Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon) vs. 15. Michael Massa (Seton Hall Prep); 31. Anthony Rallo (Roxbury) vs. 2. Brandon Green (Paulsboro).
Sports Editor