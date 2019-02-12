Southern Regional’s Jayson Scerbo went 3-0 during Southern’s run to a South Jersey Group V title last week and won a 7-1 decision as the Rams beat Hunterdon Central in the State Group V final on Sunday. Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey has won 16 straight matches and has earned bonus points in 15 of the matches during the run with six forfeits. D’Amani Almodovar had a first-period pin and a forfeit last week as the Hermits won the South Jersey Non-Public A title.
1. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (21-8)
2. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (24-4)
3. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (15-9)