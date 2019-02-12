St. Augustine Prep’s Brett Bodnar won a major decision and a forfeit as the Hermits won the South Jersey Non-Public A title. Bodnar was pinned by Bergen Catholic’s Wade Unger in the state final on Sunday. Unger finished fifth in the state at 145 last season. Nick Pepe’s 9-3 decision against 2018 state qualifier Paul Jakub was key in Southern’s South Jersey Group V championship win against Howell on Friday. Lower Cape May freshman Braydon Castillo debuts in the rankings at No. 3. Castillo has won 10 of his last 11 matches with the lone loss coming to fellow freshman standout K.J. Sherman of Holy Spirit on Jan. 30.
1. Brett Bodnar, St. Augustine Prep (20-8)
2. Nick Pepe, Southern Regional (25-6)
3. Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May (28-4)