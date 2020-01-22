Middle Township’s David Giulian had a 58-second pin on Saturday as the Panthers edged Schalick by one point.

1. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (8-2)

2. Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (6-5)

3. David Giulian, Middle Township (16-2)

