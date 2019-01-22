Holy Spirit’s K.J. Sherman wrestled at 138 for the first time this season at the Jack Welch Duals over the weekend and takes over the top spot here. Sherman had a 59-second pin against previously-ranked Jack Schiavo of Egg Harbor Township but more impressively almost knocked off Howell’s Darby Diedrich, dropping a 3-2 decision to the standout senior. Diedrich is a three-time District 22 and two-time Region 6 champ. He was a state placewinner in 2017 and has committed to wrestle at Brown next season. Southern’s Robert Woodcock won three matches in the prestigious Escape the Rock Tournament over the weekend. Hammonton’s Andrew Mays went 3-0 in a quad on Saturday.
1. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (19-3)
2. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (15-5)
3. Andrew Mays, Hammonton (19-3)