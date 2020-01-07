The Prep’s Brock Zurawski is another freshman in one of the most talented groups of ninth graders the area has had in years. Zurawski won five matches at the Beast of the East. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel won the Nottingham tournament.

1. Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine Prep (11-3)

2. Matt Brielmeier, Southern Regional (6-2)

3. Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest (9-1)

