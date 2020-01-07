The Prep’s Brock Zurawski is another freshman in one of the most talented groups of ninth graders the area has had in years. Zurawski won five matches at the Beast of the East. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel won the Nottingham tournament.
1. Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine Prep (11-3)
2. Matt Brielmeier, Southern Regional (6-2)
3. Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest (9-1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.