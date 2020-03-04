Quarterfinals 

Karielys Reyes, Trenton vs. Kyara Montoya, Morris Hills; Amanda Connors, Northern Highlands vs. Jade Gasper, Lenape.

Semifinals 

Stephanie Andrade, Hunterdon Central vs. winner of 4-Reyes/5-Montoya; Avery Meyers, Jackson Memorial vs. winner of 3-Connors/6-Gasper.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

