Barnegat state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt finished fourth in the Shore Conference Tournament. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino leads all area wrestlers with 20 pins this season. Holy Spirit’s Kurt Driscoll has 14 pins this season and all 14 have come in the first period.
1. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (24-4)
2. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (24-1)
3. Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit (21-5)
