Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz went 2-0 with a pin Saturday. The Prep’s Gianni Danze has wrestled one of the toughest schedules in the area. Danze has faced five 2019 state qualifiers as well as wrestling at the Beast of the East, Mustang Classic and Sam Cali tournaments. Danze lost a 10-2 major decision against returning state place-winner Nick Boggiano of Toms River North on Saturday.

1. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (18-6)

2. Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep (13-10)

3. Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit (14-8)

