Top-ranked D’Amani Almodovar of St. Augustine had a 44-second pin in the Prep’s win against Ocean City. Absegami freshman Sean Cowan won a 6-0 decision in the final bout of the night as the Braves upset Cherokee 33-32 in the Jack Welch Duals on Friday. Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey has reeled off 15 straight wins, earning bonus points in 13 of the 15.
1. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (17-5)
2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (17-3)
3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (18-2)
