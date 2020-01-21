Top-ranked D’Amani Almodovar of St. Augustine had a 44-second pin in the Prep’s win against Ocean City. Absegami freshman Sean Cowan won a 6-0 decision in the final bout of the night as the Braves upset Cherokee 33-32 in the Jack Welch Duals on Friday. Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey has reeled off 15 straight wins, earning bonus points in 13 of the 15.

1. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (17-5)

2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (17-3)

3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (18-2)

