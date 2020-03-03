 1. Shane Reitsma (Howell, 38-1) vs. 32. Anthony Bailey (Raritan, 20-7); 17. George Rhodes (Absegami, 32-6) vs. 16. James Holder (North Hunterdon, 27-10); 24. Brendan Newbury (Wall, 24-12) vs. 9. Luke Benedict (Haddonfield, 35-1); 25. Austin Raynor (Camden Catholic, 31-9) vs. 8. Jacob Vega (Carteret, 42-0); 21. Hunter Perez (Mount Olive, 30-7) vs. 12. Jack Kelly (Rumson-Fair Haven, 32-4); 28. Sergio Maglione (JFK-Iselin, 35-4); vs. 5. Jack Bernik (Old Tappan, 34-0); 20. Tim Coffey (Cresskill, 36-5) vs. 13. Marcus Petite (Piscataway, 38-3); 29. Nicholas Russo (Parsippany Hills, 31-4) vs. 4. Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton, 39-0).

3. Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton, 16-1) vs. 30. Mike LaRosa (Washington Township, 34-8); 19. A.J. Fricchione (St. Joseph (Montvale), 28-9) vs. 14. K'zuran Casey (Plainfield, 34-6); 22. Paskal Miga (Allentown, 29-8) vs. 11. Ryan Bennett (Hamilton West, 33-2) 27. Victor Wladica (Holmdel, 34-8) vs. 6. Noah Fox (Montville, 36-3); 23. Andrew Bryan (Mendham, 30-11) vs. 10. Hunter Smith (Jackson Memorial, 31-9); 26. Jacob Luciani (Butler, 33-7) vs. 7. Colin Loughney (West Morris, 33-7); 18. Alexi Giordano (St. Joseph (Hammonton, 34-4) vs. 15. Max Nock (Cranford, 26-6); 31. Stratos Kantanas (Livingsto) vs. 2. Connor O'Neill (DePaul, 36-1).

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments