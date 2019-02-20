Ocean City’s Nick Sannino had three pins on his way to the District 32 title. Sannino had one of the most impressive wins of his career in the final, pinning previously unbeaten Deshon Alexander of Overbrook. Sannino is the No. 1 seed in Region 8. Barnegat’s Griffin Jackstadt became the fourth district champion in school history as he won the District 29 title. Buena’s Amir Walker moves back into the rankings after finishing third at District 29.

1. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (30-4)

2. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (25-3)

3. Amir Walker, Buena Regional (22-9)

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments