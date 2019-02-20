Ocean City’s Nick Sannino had three pins on his way to the District 32 title. Sannino had one of the most impressive wins of his career in the final, pinning previously unbeaten Deshon Alexander of Overbrook. Sannino is the No. 1 seed in Region 8. Barnegat’s Griffin Jackstadt became the fourth district champion in school history as he won the District 29 title. Buena’s Amir Walker moves back into the rankings after finishing third at District 29.
1. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (30-4)
2. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (25-3)
3. Amir Walker, Buena Regional (22-9)