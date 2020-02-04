Holy Spirit’s K.J. Sherman bumped up to 145 and won a 19-7 major decision against Buena’s Cael Aretz on Jan. 29. Aretz is No. 1 in the area at 145 pounds. Sherman has won nine straight matches. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa lost his first match of the season on Monday, dropping a 5-4 decision to state qualifier Dakota Morris of Kingsway Regional. Figueroa won his first 27 matches of the season.

1. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (19-4)

2. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (27-1)

3. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep (6-3)

