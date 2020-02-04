Holy Spirit’s K.J. Sherman bumped up to 145 and won a 19-7 major decision against Buena’s Cael Aretz on Jan. 29. Aretz is No. 1 in the area at 145 pounds. Sherman has won nine straight matches. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa lost his first match of the season on Monday, dropping a 5-4 decision to state qualifier Dakota Morris of Kingsway Regional. Figueroa won his first 27 matches of the season.
1. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (19-4)
2. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (27-1)
3. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep (6-3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.