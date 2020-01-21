Jayson Scerbo dropped a 3-0 decision to fellow state qualifier Ryan Rosenthal in Southern’s loss to Toms River North on Jan. 14. Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey is 14-0 since Jan. 1 with nine pins and a major decision during the run.

1. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (12-4)

2. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (17-3)

3. Devon Bohn, Lower Cape May (14-3)

