Southern’s Nick O’Connell had another huge week for the Rams and takes over the top spot here after spending most of the season at 160. O’Connell went 5-0 with a pin, a technical fall, two major decisions and a forfeit as the Rams won the State Group V title. St. Augustine Prep’s Conner Kraus had a forfeit and a 26-second pin as the Hermits won the South Jersey Non-Public A title. Absegami’s Nic Carrero has been battling injuries all season but expects to compete in the upcoming district tournament.
1. Nick O’Connell, Southern Regional (30-0)
2. Conner Kraus, St. Augustine Prep (26-6)
3. Nic Carrero, Absegami (4-0)