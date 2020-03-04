Quarterfinals 

Gabby Miller, Monroe vs. Brooke Tulloch, Saddle Brook; Natalie Vega, Elmwood Park vs. Skyelar Smith, Jackson Memorial.

Semifinals 

Carley Anderson, Mount Olive vs. winner of 4-Miller/5-Tulloch; Emma Matera, Delran vs. winner of 3-Vega/6-Smith.

