Southern Regional freshman standout Conor Collins has reeled off eight straight wins with six pins and a major decision. St. Augustine Prep’s D’Amani Almodovar, a state qualifier in 2019, dropped down to 106 for the first time this season Friday. Almodovar has been the top-ranked 113-pounder most of the season and debuts at No. 2 at this weight behind Collins. Almodovar opened at 106 with three tough wins against Kingsway Regional, St. Peter’s Prep and Toms River North.

1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (20-2)

2. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (19-5)

3. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (17-1)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments