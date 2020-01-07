Buena Regional’s Tony Thompson finished first at Hunterdon Central and has earned bonus points in all 10 of his wins this season. Lower Cape May’s Matthew Craig won the Gateway Gator tournament and Hammonton’s Lloyd Kawei won Overbrook.
1. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (10-1)
2. Matthew Craig, Lower Cape May (11-2)
3. Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton (9-1)
