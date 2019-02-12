St. Augustine’s Trey McLeer had a pin and a major decision in the Prep’s run to a South Jersey title last week. McLeer lost a 10-0 major decision to 2018 state qualifier Dylan Cedeno of Bergen Catholic in the State Non-Public A final on Sunday. Ocean City’s Charley Cossaboone went 5-0 with four first-period pins and an overtime decision against Lower Cape May’s Wesley Tosto.
1. Matt Brielmeier, Southern Regional (18-12)
2. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep (20-10)
3. Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City (25-2)