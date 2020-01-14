Southern Regional’s Ben LoParo has earned bonus points in seven of his eight wins this season with four pins. Middle’s David Giulian finished third in the Buc Classic.
1. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (8-1)
2. Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (6-4)
3. David Giulian, Middle Township (13-2)
