Southern’s Robert Woodcock has won eight straight matches with five pins and three major decisions. The returning state qualifier had a pin in Southern’s win against Phillipsburg on Saturday.

1. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (20-1)

2. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (18-5)

3. Karl Giulian, Middle Township (13-3)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

