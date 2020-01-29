Lacey Township returning state qualifier Brady Carter has missed most of the season with an injury but recently returned and picked up right where he left off last year. Carter followed up a 53-second pin Saturday with a 24-second pin on Monday and makes his season debut at No. 1. Absegami freshman Sean Cowan went 4-0 with four pins during the week. Cowan has won 12 of his last 13 matches. Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey has won 18 straight.
1. Brady Carter, Lacey Township (3-0)
2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (21-3)
3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (21-2)
