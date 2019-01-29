St. Augustine Prep state qualifier Conner Kraus lost a 2-1 decision to returning state runner-up Nick Bennett of Delsea on Saturday. Kraus had a pin and a major decision in his two other matches in the quad. Lacey’s Trevor Krinic was pinned by Wall Township’s Robert Kanniard in the quarterfinals of the Shore Conference Tournament. Kanniard is the No. 5 152-pounder in the country according to InterMat.
1. Conner Kraus, St. Augustine Prep (21-5)
2. Nic Carrero, Absegami (3-0)
3. Trevor Krinic, Lacey Township (15-5)