Oakcrest wrestling

Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey wrestles St. Joseph’s Douglas Ferinaccio in the 120 lb. division at Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey is 7-0 with four pins and a major decision since Jan. 1.

1. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (12-3)

2. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (10-3)

3. Devon Bohn, Lower Cape May Regional (11-3)

