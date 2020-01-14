Top-ranked D’Amani Almodovar of St. Augustine Prep won an 8-6 decision against No. 2 Sean Cowan of Absegami on Jan. 8. Almodovar went 4-0 with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision in the Virginia Duals.

1. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (15-5)

2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (12-2)

3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (11-2)

