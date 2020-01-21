David Flippen headshot

Flippen Oakcrest High School junior wrestler David Flippen

Oakcrest’s David Flippen is 9-0 with five pins and two major decisions against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers. Southern Regional’s Nick Bennet debuts in the rankings and takes over the No. 3 spot.

1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (6-3)

2. David Flippen, Oakcrest (17-3)

3. Nick Bennet, Southern Regional (12-8)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments