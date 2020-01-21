Southern Regional’s Robert Woodcock had three pins and a major decision on his way to the title at the War on the Shore. Woodcock also won a major decision against District 26 placewinner Matt Spalletta of Toms River North on Thursday.

1. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (18-1)

2. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (15-4)

3. Karl Giulian, Middle Township (9-2)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments