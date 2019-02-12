With O’Connell moving down to 152 in the rankings, St. Augustine Prep’s Sal Manera takes over the top spot here. Manera has won 15 straight matches and earned bonus points in all 15. Manera had a pin in the Prep’s lost to Bergen Catholic on Sunday. Absegami standout freshman Ray Weed has won 15 straight matches. Weed is 8-1 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers this season with the lone loss coming to Manera. Mainland Regional’s Jesse Bishop moves into the rankings in the No. 3 spot. Bishop went 3-0 on Saturday with two pins and a major decision.
1. Sal Manera, St. Augustine Prep (25-5)
2. Ray Weed, Absegami (28-3)
3. Jesse Bishop, Mainland Regional (14-3)