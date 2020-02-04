Southern Regional state placewinner Eddie Hummel won a 3-2 decision against state qualifier Josh Gervey of High Point on Thursday. Hummel is the lone remaining unbeaten wrestler in the area this season. St. Augustine Prep’s Brock Zurawski went 5-0 during the week with two first-period pins and two technical falls. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel won a 7-2 decision against District 29 placewinner Matt Brielmeier of Southern Regional on Saturday.
1. Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional (23-0)
2. Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine Prep (23-5)
3. Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest (24-3)
