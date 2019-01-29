State placewinner Nick O’Connell had a huge win in Southern Regional’s win against perennial power Phillipsburg on Saturday. O’Connell won a 11-3 major decision against Cody Harrison, widely considered to be the best 160-pounder in the state. St. Augustine Prep’s Sal Manera had two pins and a major decision on Friday. Absegami’s Ray Weed has won nine straight matches with a pin, two technical falls and two major decisions during the stretch.
1. Nick O’Connell, Southern Regional (21-0)
2. Sal Manera, St. Augustine Prep (20-5)
3. Ray Weed, Absegami (20-3)