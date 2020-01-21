Southern

Eddie Hummel headshot Southern coming off a great season--- S.J. and state Group V titles team practicing Tuesday Dec 17, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Returning state placewinner Eddie Hummel was seeded fifth but knocked off two of the top three seeds on his way to the War on the Shore title in Maryland. Hummel beat the top seed in overtime in the semifinal and then won a technical fall in the final against the No. 3 seed. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa has been dominant this season, picking up bonus points in 18 of his 19 wins. One of the deepest weight classes in the area, Ocean City’s Charley Cossaboone is knocking on the door of the rankings here having won 12 straight matches on his way to a 16-1 overall record.

1. Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional (19-0)

2. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (10-4)

3. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (19-0)

