Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

Egg Harbor Township’s Jack Schiavo raises his opponent in the air but is ultimately beaten by Craig Cook, of Burlington Township, in the 138 lb. final at the Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Top-ranked Jack Schiavo of Egg Harbor Township is 9-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers with eight of the nine wins coming by pin.

1. Jack Schiavo, Egg Harbor Township (13-3)

2. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (11-4)

3. Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep (9-8)

