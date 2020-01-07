Oakcrest’s David Flippen won the Marinelli Tournament title. Flippen won a 10-2 major decision against third-ranked Nicholas Faldetta of Egg Harbor Township on Saturday.

1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (3-1)

2. David Flippen, Oakcrest (5-1)

3. Nicholas Faldetta, Egg Harbor Township (9-5)

