1. Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) vs. 32. D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep); 17. Ethan Fernandez (Westwood) vs. 16. Gabriel Leo (Roselle Park); 24. Steven Silva (Kearny) vs. 9. Brandon Spellman (Pingry); 25. Jacob Venezia (Hopewell Valley) vs. 8. Joey Lamparelli (Allentown); 21. Jayson Scerbo (Southern) vs. 12. Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North); 28. Laith Hamdeh (Passaic Tech) vs. 5. Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton); 20. Devon Liebl (High Point) vs. 13. Thomas O'Keefe (Middletown North); 29. Joe Fongaro (Boonton) vs. 4. Quinn Melofchik (Belvidere); 3. Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) vs. 30. Jacob Kosowski (Rancocas Valley); 19. Frank DiEsso (North Hunterdon) vs. 14. Travis Kotelnicki (Northern Burlington); 22. Joe Prendergast (Highland) vs. 11. Carmen Giumarello (Clearview); 27. Quinn Gimblette (Westfield) vs. 6. Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial); 26. Demetri Poniros (Ocean) vs. 7. Nick Babin (Emerson Park-Ridge); 23. Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood) vs. 10. Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro); 18. Cooper Stewart (Sparta) vs. 15. Patrick Phillips (Brearley); 31. Sean Neary (Livingston) vs. 2. Alex Almeyda (Fort Lee).
