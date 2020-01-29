St. Augustine’s Mike Misita had three first-period pins in matches against Kingsway, Toms River North and St. Peter’s Prep last week. Misita has won 11 straight matches since finishing seventh at the prestigious Beast of the East with seven first-period pins. Absegami’s Mikal Taylor went 3-0 Saturday and is 6-0 against CAL wrestlers this season.

1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (17-2)

2. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (21-2)

3. Mikal Taylor, Absegami (18-5)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments