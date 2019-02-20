Lacey Township’s Hunter Gutierrez dropped a 3-2 decision to Cherokee’s Cooper Pontelandolfo in the District 26 finals to fall just short of becoming the first four-time district champion in school history. Gutierrez will enter regions as the school’s all-time wins leader with 131. St. Augustine’s Michael Albergo had two pins and a technical fall on his way to the District 31 title Saturday. Pinelands Regional’s Travis Brown debuts in the rankings at No. 3 after finishing second in District 29.
1. Hunter Gutierrez, Lacey Township (29-4)
2. Mike Albergo, St. Augustine Prep (19-6)
3. Travis Brown, Pinelands Regional (24-8)