Buena Regional’s Tony Thompson has won 11 straight matches, earning bonus points in all 11 -- nine pins and a major decision. Southern Regional’s Gabe Murray debuts in the rankings at No. 3. Murray finished second in the Robin Leff tournament earlier this season.
1. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (14-1)
2. Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton (11-3)
3. Gabe Murray, Southern Regional (5-2)
