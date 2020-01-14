Buena Regional’s Tony Thompson has won 11 straight matches, earning bonus points in all 11 -- nine pins and a major decision. Southern Regional’s Gabe Murray debuts in the rankings at No. 3. Murray finished second in the Robin Leff tournament earlier this season.

1. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (14-1)

2. Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton (11-3)

3. Gabe Murray, Southern Regional (5-2)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

