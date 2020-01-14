Southern

J.T. Cornelius headshot Southern coming off a great season- — S.J. and state Group V titles team practicing Tuesday Dec 17, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Southern Regional’s J.T. Cornelius has earned bonus points in 13 of his 14 wins this season with eight pins and three major decisions. Cornelius’ only loss came to defending state runner-up Kyle Jacob of Paramus. Jacob is ranked 11th in the country by InterMat. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino has been equally dominant with 12 first-period pins this season.

1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (14-1)

2. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (11-1)

3. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (14-0)

