Southern Regional’s J.T. Cornelius has earned bonus points in 13 of his 14 wins this season with eight pins and three major decisions. Cornelius’ only loss came to defending state runner-up Kyle Jacob of Paramus. Jacob is ranked 11th in the country by InterMat. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino has been equally dominant with 12 first-period pins this season.
1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (14-1)
2. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (11-1)
3. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (14-0)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.