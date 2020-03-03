132: 1 Joey Oliveri (Hanover Park, 34-1) vs. 32. Travis Brown (Pinelands, 26-9); 17. Joseph Fiordaliso (Monroe, 34-5) vs. 16. Tyler Pepe (Central, 31-3); 24. Cahil Love Jr. (Columbia, 31-5), vs. 9. Xavier Pena (Bound Brook, 24-3); 25. Riley Simon (Point Beach, 27-10) vs. 8. Michael Conklin (Toms River East, 37-2;) 21. Devon Capato (Ridge, 32-7) vs. 12. Matt Hoelke (Highland, 34-5); 28. Charles Sabino (Mountain Lakes, 29-6)vs. 5. Spencer Stewart (Sparta, 40-1; 20. Zander Silva (CBA, 29-7) vs. 13. Jake Gentile (Kingsway, 33-7); 29. Zach Weiner (Spotswood) vs. 4. Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joseph (Montvale, 27-5).

3. Simon Ruiz (Delbarton, 24-8) vs. 30. Jeremy Silbert (Westfield, 27-8); 19. Zach Vasile (Marlboro, 33-8) vs. 14. Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine, 29-8); 22. Felix Lettini (St. Peter's Prep, 26-10) vs. 11. Josh Gervey (High Point, 32-6); 27. Isaiah Fenton (Howell, 17-10 vs. 6. Anthony White (South Plainfield, 37-0); 23. Austin Jack (Jefferson, 34-7) vs. 10. Zack Martinez (Elmwood Park, 36-3); 26. Giovanni Rivera (Morristown, 32-6) vs. 7. Jack Nies (Ocean, 37-2); 18. Connor Quinn (North Hunterdon, 29-7) vs. 15. Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial, 22-7); 31. Jack Oseback (Wayne Hills, 30-9) vs. 2. Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic, 29-2).

